Cardinals 25-Year-Old Reportedly Made Roster After Red-Hot Spring
There are just a few days to go until Opening Day and the St. Louis Cardinals are getting ready.
St. Louis has started to make cuts down the roster in preparation for the big day. The Cardinals have had a lot of tough decisions to make and made another on Friday. After a great stint in Spring Training, 25-year-old utility man José Fermín reportedly has landed a spot on the Cardinals' big league roster, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"José Fermín has made the Cardinals Opening Day roster, per sources," Woo said. "He’ll serve as the backup utility role/a contact bat off the bench. The Cardinals hope to finalize their 26-man roster before they break camp on Sunday."
Fermín absolutely earned it. He has been very consistent throughout Spring Training and it certainly doesn't hurt that he can play all over the field. So far in camp, he's appeared in 18 games and is slashing .286/.354/.476 with one home run, nine RBIs, five walks, five doubles, and three runs scored.
He's just 25 years old and appeared in 45 games at the big league level last year with the Cardinals. Over that stretch, he slashed .155/.241/.197 with one double and four RBIs. He's not a big-name player at this time, but he's someone that will give Oli Marmol flexibility when building out lineups.
There are other big decisions for the team to still make, like center field, but this is at least a positive update.
