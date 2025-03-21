Cardinals Last-Second Roster Prediction Ahead Of Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals' roster is pretty stable right now.
St. Louis brought a good chunk of the 2024 roster back so there aren't too many big decisions that need to be made. The two biggest questions swirling around the team right now are about the starting rotation and center field.
For center field, Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Lars Nootbaar have been in the mix for center field. For the starting rotation, there has been chatter about potentially using a six-man rotation with Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Andre Pallante, and possibly Michael McGreevy.
Here's a last-second prediction about what St. Louis will do:
Both Victor Scott II and Michael McGreevy will crack the Opening Day roster:
The young duo have been almost too good to leave off the roster. Scott has been arguably the best offensive outfielder on the team in camp and McGreevy has been lights out. The recent chatter about a six-man rotation at least makes a move sound possible. It wouldn't hurt. In this day in change of starters going less innings, it wouldn't hurt to give each guy and extra day of rest to begin the season.
Scott has been red-hot from the plate all Spring Training. Nootbaar has been great offensively lately as well but Siani hasn't hit well. With all of the negative chatter of the offseason as well, these are two easy moves to get goodwill back on their side. The Cardinals clearly wanted to go with a younger roster this year but couldn't pull off trades. It may not be as young as the team hoped, but keeping Scott and McGreevy would be a good start.
