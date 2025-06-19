Cardinals 26-Year-Old Linked To Shocking Trade Buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to have quite an exciting trade deadline this season.
They're looking like they're going to be sellers and there are quite a few interesting pieces on the roster. Obviously, guys like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley jump off the page as trade candidates because they're talented and on expiring contracts.
But who else could the Cardinals trade?
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could use backup catcher Pedro Pagés as a trade chip this season, going against the norm of suggesting guys like Helsley and Fedde as the top trade pieces.
"As far as I know, there have not been any talks regarding the Cardinals' interest in trading the catcher, or if any teams around the league have checked in," Plaza wrote. "Pages, though, has shown his ability to handle a pitching staff and has performed well enough at the plate that he can be a lower-tier starting catcher.
Since there is not much further projection beyond his current performance, Pages probably would not be of interest to a rebuilding team, so I looked at contending teams who would benefit by having Pages fill at least a backup catcher role. In no particular order, Pages could compete for playing time with the Giants, Tigers, Guardians, Twins, and Padres, who all have varying levels of difficulties at the catching position."
Catchers are a sought after position in the MLB because there aren't too many great ones. While Pagés isn't a great catcher, he's serviceable and could provide a very interesting option for a few contending teams.
For the Cardinals, this idea makes sense because of all the catching depth they have. Somebody like top prospect Jimmy Crooks could take the place of the 26-year-old catcher if he's traded this season.
But a move like this would be quite risky. Catchers are injured as often, if not more often, than any other position in the league. Sacrificing depth could hurt the Cardinals down the line.
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Reveals Potential Trade Deadline Approach