Cardinals' $260 Million All-Star Linked To Yankees As Possible Trade Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals were quiet in the offseason, not making a single move that directly impacted the Major League roster. They had tried all offseason long to trade Nolan Arenado, but had no success on that front.
They were close to sending him to the Houston Astros until Arenado blocked the deal with his no-trade clause.
It appears that Arenado will remain in St. Louis in 2025, but that doesn't mean a trade is impossible. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed him as a top trade chip and had the New York Yankees on his list of potential landing spots.
"There is a non-zero possibility that he'll be traded before Opening Day. And besides, his status as a star is on the fritz. Since posting 7.7 rWAR in 2022, he's mustered just 4.9 rWAR across the last two seasons," Rymer wrote.
"After labeling it a priority in January, the Cardinals are now taking a more chill approach to trading Arenado. But as a reminder, whatever suitor they find that works for them will also have to work for the veteran, who has a no-trade clause."
The Yankees haven't had much interest in Arenado this winter, choosing to roll with their internal options. But if D.J. LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera don't pan out, it's always possible that the Yankees could give St. Louis a call.
This could happen prior to the season or potentially at the trade deadline. Trading Arenado would allow St. Louis to open up third base for Nolan Gorman and trim some payroll.
