Cardinals $260 Million Man Should Consider Mariners As Potential Landing Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals ultimately missed the postseason for the third straight year after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. This offseason is going to be a very important one for them as they begin their rebuild. Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and a new era has begun in St. Louis.
What will remain the same from last offseason is that the Cardinals will attempt to trade Nolan Arenado and shed some salary. He had a limited list of teams he was willing to accept a trade to last winter, and he has acknowledged that this year, he is going to have to expand that list.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants listed the Seattle Mariners as a potential option.
Mariners Listed As Nolan Arenado Fit
"Another American League contender, the Seattle Mariners, has one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and a strong farm system that is actually loaded now with position player talent. Jerry Dipoto could easily see Arenado as a sneaky buy-low candidate to try to boost their World Series odds in 2026," Jacobs wrote.
"The Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline this year to fill their hole at third base, but he's set to hit free agency this offseason and could field a deal that is out of their comfort zone due to the lack of options in this year's free agent market. Josh Naylor is also set to hit free agency this winter."
Arenado struggled in 2025 with St. Louis, hitting .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. However, his defense remains strong at third base. He is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover and six-time Platinum Glove Award winner.
The Mariners have a shot at winning a title this October, and with Suarez set to hit free agency, it might make sense for them to give the Cardinals a call about Arenado. Trading him would clear some salary space and open up third base for one of their younger players such as JJ Wetherholt or potentially even Nolan Gorman.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the offseason plays out for Arenado, but he is going to have to expand his list of preferred destinations if he wants to be traded to a contender.
