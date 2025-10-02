Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals $260 Million Man Should Consider Mariners As Potential Landing Spot

The Cardinals star is going to have to expand his list of destinations.

Curt Bishop

May 20, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Seattle Mariners armed forces day hat in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 20, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Seattle Mariners armed forces day hat in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals ultimately missed the postseason for the third straight year after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. This offseason is going to be a very important one for them as they begin their rebuild. Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and a new era has begun in St. Louis.

What will remain the same from last offseason is that the Cardinals will attempt to trade Nolan Arenado and shed some salary. He had a limited list of teams he was willing to accept a trade to last winter, and he has acknowledged that this year, he is going to have to expand that list.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants listed the Seattle Mariners as a potential option.

Mariners Listed As Nolan Arenado Fit

Cardinals
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first base for an out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Another American League contender, the Seattle Mariners, has one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and a strong farm system that is actually loaded now with position player talent. Jerry Dipoto could easily see Arenado as a sneaky buy-low candidate to try to boost their World Series odds in 2026," Jacobs wrote.

"The Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline this year to fill their hole at third base, but he's set to hit free agency this offseason and could field a deal that is out of their comfort zone due to the lack of options in this year's free agent market. Josh Naylor is also set to hit free agency this winter."

Arenado struggled in 2025 with St. Louis, hitting .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. However, his defense remains strong at third base. He is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glover and six-time Platinum Glove Award winner.

The Mariners have a shot at winning a title this October, and with Suarez set to hit free agency, it might make sense for them to give the Cardinals a call about Arenado. Trading him would clear some salary space and open up third base for one of their younger players such as JJ Wetherholt or potentially even Nolan Gorman.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the offseason plays out for Arenado, but he is going to have to expand his list of preferred destinations if he wants to be traded to a contender.

More MLB: Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Emerging For Open Manager Job

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News