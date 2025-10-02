Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Emerging For Open Manager Job
It sounds like a St. Louis Cardinals legend is at least going to have a chance at a new role in Major League Baseball.
Former Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols has made it known that he wants to be a manager in the big leagues one day. It sounds like there’s a chance that could happen this offseason. The Los Angeles Angels cut ties with former manager Ron Washington already this offseason and The Athletic's Sam Blum, Katie Woo, and Ken Rosenthal quickly reported that Pujols is considered to be the "leading choice" for the job.
Will the St. Louis Cardinals legend land the job?
"The Angels may look to a very familiar face for their next managerial hire," Blum, Woo, and Rosenthal said. "Longtime MLB superstar Albert Pujols is believed to be the leading choice for the job for Angels owner Arte Moreno, league sources told The Athletic. Moreno, the ultimate decision maker for the Angels’ next managerial hire, holds Pujols in high regard. One source close to the former slugger suggested the decision may be Pujols’ to make.
"The status of GM Perry Minasian remains unclear. While Minasian still has one year remaining on his contract, he is not expected to be the lead decision-maker in the hiring of the next manager. Pujols, 45, spent a decade of his legendary 22-year career with the Angels, and is currently on their payroll. The slugger inked a 10-year, $10 million personal services contract as part of his $240-million deal in Anaheim before the 2012 season."
There has been a lot of speculation out there over the last year about Pujols and the Cardinals, but St. Louis isn't moving on from Oliver Marmol ahead of the 2026 season. Pujols hasn't managed in the big leagues yet, but he managed Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic and was named as the manager for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic as well. Now, keep an eye on him and the Angels over the next few weeks as manager positions start to fill up.
