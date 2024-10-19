Cardinals $260 Million Star Continues To Be Blockbuster Trade Option
It would be very disappointing if the St. Louis Cardinals were to part ways with all of their veterans this winter.
St. Louis finished above .500 in 2024 in what was a big step ahead of the 2023 season. But the Cardinals missed the playoffs, and it has been hinted that some major changes could be on the way. The Cardinals want to improve their farm system and that takes trading veterans away to contenders with good farm systems.
Because of this, Yahoo Sports said, "no one should be surprised" if Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, or Willson Contreras gets traded this winter.
"Boston currently has five top 100 prospects in Kyle Teel, Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Miguel Bleis, and Kristian Campbell, that were acquired while (Chaim Bloom) was in charge. No one should be surprised if any of Contreras, Gray, and Arenado are traded or if guys like (Kyle Gibson) and (Lance Lynn) aren’t brought back. What does this team need? They’re going to get younger and cheaper and everything that comes along with that philosophy."
Arenado has the biggest name of the bunch. He is an eight-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He has three seasons left on an eight-year, $260 million contract. It could make sense to trade him because they should get back a good haul, but it certainly would be disappointing.
St. Louis has a bright future, but losing Arenado would hurt.
