Ex-Cardinals Six-Year Veteran Electing Free Agency From Rockies
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals will be looking for a new opportunity this winter.
Former Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson spent the first six big league seasons of his career in St. Louis. He was selected in the first round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and eventually made his big league debut in 2018.
Hudson began his big league career as a reliever but transitioned into a starting role in 2019. That was the best season of his career as he logged a 3.35 ERA across 33 total appearances -- including 32 starts.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, though, and made just eight appearances. He followed it up with just two appearances in 2021.
Hudson returned to the rotation fully in 2022 and had a 4.45 ERA across 27 total appearances, including 26 starts. He also spent the 2023 season with the Cardinals but joined the Colorado Rockies ahead of the 2024 campaign. Hudson made 18 starts and had a 6.17 ERA to go along with a surprising 49-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 89 innings pitched.
He was designated for assignment at one point during the season and returned to the club, but eventually had his season ended by an elbow injury. Rather than returning to the club in 2025, though, he elected free agency on Friday, according to the team.
The Rockies announced today the following players have cleared outright waivers and elected free agency in lieu of an assignment to Triple-A: (right-handed pitcher) Dakota Hudson, (right-handed pitcher) Peter Lambert, (and) (outfielder) Jake Cave. The Rockies have 38 players on the 40-man roster (plus two 60-day IL)."
He will enter free agency and hopefully will find another opportunity quickly.
