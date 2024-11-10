Cardinals $260 Million Superstar Called Top Gleyber Torres Replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly will have plenty of suitors for one of the club's top superstars.
Nolan Arenado seemingly is available for a trade with three years left on his $260 million contract. He has been everything the Cardinals could've hoped for, but St. Louis is looking to cut payroll and Arenado seems like the most likely option to be on the move.
There surely will be plenty of teams interested in his services and FanSided's Jacob Mountz suggested he could be the top option to replace New York Yankees All-Star Gleyber Torres.
"The Yankees have some flexibility in finding a Torres replacement thanks to Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm, who had never played third base before coming to New York, could move back to his primary position at second," Mountz said. "If that is the case, the Yankees might opt for help at third. And because Alex Bregman is likely a hard pass, there is the possibility Cashman looks away from the free agent market and instead trades for Nolan Arenado...
"If acquired, Arenado would also bring amazing defense to the Bronx. Arenado has accumulated a staggering 10 Gold Gloves at the hot corner. If Cashman has elite defense at the top of his mind, Arenado won’t disappoint. Having dealt with a recent decline and now entering his age-34 season, he wouldn’t likely hurt the Yankees’ prospect pipeline very much, making him a great buy-the-dip type of candidate. Arenado would also come with three years of club control, locking down an infield spot for the foreseeable future."
Arenado has been linked to New York on many occasions. Could a deal actually happen this winter?
