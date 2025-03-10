Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 28-Year-Old Stepped Into Paul Goldschmidt's Role: Insider

The Cardinals made a big decision this offseason

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan (33) singles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan (33) singles in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't just lose an All-Star first baseman this past offseason.

As the 2024 Major League Baseball season winded down, it became increasingly clear that the Cardinals were going to move on from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. That's not a knock on Goldschmidt by any means.

He had a tough first half of the season in 2024 -- by his standards -- but turned it around and was great in the second half. He finished the season with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .245/.302/.414 slash line in 154 games played. Those are some pretty solid numbers. They weren't up to his typical standards, but he still was at the very least an above-average first baseman in 2024.

The Cardinals made it clear that they wanted to go younger and lower the organization's payroll. With Goldschmidt heading to free agency, it was an easy opportunity to go in a different direction. The Cardinals didn't have the "reset" that they planned, but Willson Contreras will be taking over at first base.

Goldschmidt joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season and spent six seasons in St. Louis. Over that stretch, he was a massive voice in the clubhouse, a dependable slugger in the middle of the lineup, an All-Star, and the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player.

He was everything the Cardinals could've asked for, but he'll be missed for more than just his bat. He was a leader for the organization and there's obviously a big hole now. MLB.com's Chuck King shared that one guy who has stepped up in Goldschmidt's absence, though, is utility man Brendan Donovan.

"Who among St. Louis’ core of younger players could grow into the next leader the caliber of Goldschmidt? 'That's an easy one: Donnie,” Alec Burleson said as transcribed by King. 'He's got that kind of leadership quality around him. He's another family guy. He always wants to help the young guys. He's definitely one who could step into that role, for sure.'

"'I think it's important to invest in those around you,' Donovan said as transcribed by King. 'If you want to win, I think it's important that you care about the guys and you try to keep the house in order. Leadership isn't something you seek. I think it's something where you show up on a daily basis and you set an example. That's kind of how I view leadership.'"

The Cardinals are fortunate to have Donovan to help the organization get through this "reset" period.

More MLB: Yankees Linked To Cardinals $7.5 Million Starter After Gerrit Cole Scare

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News