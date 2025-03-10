Cardinals 28-Year-Old Stepped Into Paul Goldschmidt's Role: Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't just lose an All-Star first baseman this past offseason.
As the 2024 Major League Baseball season winded down, it became increasingly clear that the Cardinals were going to move on from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. That's not a knock on Goldschmidt by any means.
He had a tough first half of the season in 2024 -- by his standards -- but turned it around and was great in the second half. He finished the season with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .245/.302/.414 slash line in 154 games played. Those are some pretty solid numbers. They weren't up to his typical standards, but he still was at the very least an above-average first baseman in 2024.
The Cardinals made it clear that they wanted to go younger and lower the organization's payroll. With Goldschmidt heading to free agency, it was an easy opportunity to go in a different direction. The Cardinals didn't have the "reset" that they planned, but Willson Contreras will be taking over at first base.
Goldschmidt joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2019 season and spent six seasons in St. Louis. Over that stretch, he was a massive voice in the clubhouse, a dependable slugger in the middle of the lineup, an All-Star, and the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player.
He was everything the Cardinals could've asked for, but he'll be missed for more than just his bat. He was a leader for the organization and there's obviously a big hole now. MLB.com's Chuck King shared that one guy who has stepped up in Goldschmidt's absence, though, is utility man Brendan Donovan.
"Who among St. Louis’ core of younger players could grow into the next leader the caliber of Goldschmidt? 'That's an easy one: Donnie,” Alec Burleson said as transcribed by King. 'He's got that kind of leadership quality around him. He's another family guy. He always wants to help the young guys. He's definitely one who could step into that role, for sure.'
"'I think it's important to invest in those around you,' Donovan said as transcribed by King. 'If you want to win, I think it's important that you care about the guys and you try to keep the house in order. Leadership isn't something you seek. I think it's something where you show up on a daily basis and you set an example. That's kind of how I view leadership.'"
The Cardinals are fortunate to have Donovan to help the organization get through this "reset" period.
More MLB: Yankees Linked To Cardinals $7.5 Million Starter After Gerrit Cole Scare