Cardinals 32-Year-Old Arguably Has Been Best Player In Camp
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to have as many changes as initially expected as we approach the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
While this is the case, there is one pretty big change. Paul Goldschmidt no longer will be at first base and the position will instead be manned by three-time All-Star Willson Contreras. He has taken the big change in stride after being a catcher for the majority of his big league career, and being a great one at that.
He's looked good at first base and unsurprisingly has been great offensively as well. So far in camp he's appeared in 13 games as of writing and is slashing .355/.459/.516 with one home run, three RBIs, and four runs scored.
If he had just put up these offensive numbers, he would be one of the most impressive players in camp. But the fact that he's done this while also making a prominent defensive change is pretty great.
He was a guy who was in trade rumors right after the 2024 Major League Baseball season ended but he made it clear that he wanted to be in St. Louis and would use his no-trade clause if need be. Contreras clearly wants to be a member of the Cardinals and even was able to make the change to first base.
He's done everything the Cardinals could've asked from him and he will be someone nice to root for in 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Be Nearing Surprising Outfield Decision