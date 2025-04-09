Cardinals $55 Million Hurler Takes Clear Stance On Trade Ideas
It has been an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season for the St. Louis Cardinals.
This is fairly similar to the offseason as a whole. St. Louis had an odd offseason filled with rumors and speculation, but little action.
St. Louis had a perfect start to the season through the first series of the year, but has struggled since before beating the Paul Skenes-led Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Trade rumors were the theme of the offseason and there has been chatter already about what the summer could look like for the team.
Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas made it clear he would prefer the team to add rather than subtract, as shared by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
"The Cardinals also didn't have a qualified rookie on their Opening Day roster for the first time since 2007," Rogers said. "But St. Louis is committed to getting playing time for young homegrown position players including Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson. While for the older players on the roster, their job for the next three-plus months is to leave the front office with tough choices to make at the trade deadline.
"'If I have my way, the Cardinals are playing great baseball by then and we're adding guys instead of getting rid of them,' Mikolas said. St. Louis got off to a fast start toward that goal, sweeping the (Minnesota Twins) last weekend before finally losing their first game on Tuesday to the (Los Angeles Angels)."
This isn’t shocking. The Cardinals have a similar roster as it did last year when it did add at the deadline by acquiring Erick Fedde. The Cardinals made it clear throughout the offseason they didn’t want to blow up the roster. Mikolas is on the final year of a three-year, $55.7 million deal.
We still have a few months to go until the trade deadline and the way they play on the field will end up determining the plans.
More MLB: Cardinals Fan-Favorite's Red-Hot Start On Pace With Cubs Superstar