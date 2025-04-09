Cardinals Fan-Favorite's Red-Hot Start On Pace With Cubs Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now.
St. Louis' offense overall has been great, but Brendan Donovan has been at a different level. So far this season, Donovan has racked up 17 base hits already -- good for second in the National League behind just Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker -- and is slashing .395/.438/.605 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, three doubles, four walks, seven runs scored in 11 games played.
Donovan would be the hottest player in the National League Central if Tucker wasn't in the division. He has slashed .339/.464/.714 with five home runs, 16 home runs, six doubles, and 16 runs scored. Tucker has been arguably the top player in the National League and Donovan hasn't been far behind statistically.
One thing that is important to note is that Tucker has appeared in 14 games to Donovan's 11 in part because Chicago started its season earlier than most other teams when it started the season early against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan.
Much was made throughout the offseason about Donovan's future with the franchise. There was chatter that the two sides could come to terms on a contract extension, but that hasn't happened yet. It definitely seems like it is a move the Cardinals should consider.
Donovan is just 28 years old and is one of the most important players for this franchise. He can play all over the field and do a great job defensively. On top of this, his bat is red-hot. Even further, he's become a vocal leader in the clubhouse. This guy is on another planet right now.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Taking Step Back Toward Big League Mound