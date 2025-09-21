Cardinals $55 Million Man Hints At St. Louis Exit
The St. Louis Cardinals are kicking off their final home game of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season on Sunday afternoon.
The season isn't over. There are six games left, but St. Louis won't play at Busch Stadium again until 2026 and by then there could be plenty of changes in place. There's going to be plenty of time to talk about guys who potentially could get traded. But, that's not all there's going to be to watch out for. The Cardinals have one former All-Star heading into the open market. That is Miles Mikolas. He's been with the Cardinals for a while now, but it seems like this is the end of the road for him in St. Louis as his three-year, $55.7 million deal is set to expire.
Who will be back in 2026?
He acknowledged the fact that his time in St. Louis could be coming to an end after what could've been his final start for the team in town on Saturday, as shared by Jeff Jones on MLB.com.
"Standing in front of his locker in Milwaukee last Sunday, Miles Mikolas mused about what the future might hold for him heading into his first free agent winter since returning from Japan ahead of the 2018 season," Jones said. "...It is safe to assume that whatever Mikolas’ future holds, it won’t be that, though the 37-year-old does intend to continue his career. On Saturday, in front of fans in St. Louis for perhaps the last time after eight years as a Cardinal, he turned in a vintage performance in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Brewers.
"I’ll just bottle those up until my deathbed, probably,” Mikolas joked about his emotions in the aftermath of the disappointing loss. “It’s sad, you know? The end of a pretty good run I’ve had here. Didn’t go exactly the way I wanted. I thought I threw the ball pretty well. Maybe a little bit better, it could’ve been a couple more innings or something, but, you know, yeah, it’s a little sad."
If this is the end of the run for Mikolas in St. Louis, there was a lot of positive moments.
More MLB: How St. Louis Cardinals Can Still Impact NL Playoffs