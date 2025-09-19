How St. Louis Cardinals Can Still Impact NL Playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals have just nine games left this season. After that, they will go off into the sunset for a long offseason.
We've already talked about what could happen in the offseason. Lets take a quick break away from that. There's going to be months to discuss who could get moved and all of the details of a potential rebuild. Instead, lets focus on the final nine games for what they can be. Cardinals fans will get to have a look at some players for the final time wearing a St. Louis jersey. On top of that, the Cardinals mathematically could still finish above .500, although that would take a long winning streak. The Cardinals need to go 7-2 to reach .500 for the season. If the Cardinals could go 8-1 or 9-0, they would finish above .500.
The season isn't over yet for the Cardinals
That doesn't seem very likely, but they can still play spoiler. The Cardinals are beginning a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. The Brewers already have locked up a playoff spot, but haven't technically won the National League Central yet. If the Cardinals could sweep, it would at least open things up a bit more and give the Chicago Cubs a shot to catch up.
The Cardinals have three games against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are three games out of a playoff spot right now. They will pretty much need a perfect ending to the season to give themselves a shot. If the Cardinals could take any games from them, it would greatly hurt their playoff hopes.
The Cardinals will finish the season with three games against the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have clinched a playoff spot. With the way the standings look, the Brewers will likely clinch the NL Central before the Cardinals face the Cubs. Regardless, the Cardinals could them and their playoff positioning depending on the series goes. Plus, it's always nice to take down the Cubs anyway.
There you have it. The final nine games will give Cardinals fans a final look at this roster and potentially some spoiling opportunities.
