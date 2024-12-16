Cardinals 7-Time All-Star Linked To Twins With Free Agency Heating Up
One former St. Louis Cardinals star certainly will find a new home in the not-so-distant future.
Free agency has started to heat up in a big way but former Cardinals All-Star and Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt still is available. The market has been dominated by Juan Soto and pitching so far. Goldschmidt surely will have suitors despite an inconsistent 2024 season.
Goldschmidt struggled early on, but looked much more like himself throughout the summer. He ended up hitting 22 home runs and driving in 65 runs across 154 games played. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of free-agent fits for each team and suggested Goldschmidt to the Minnesota Twins.
"Minnesota Twins: (first baseman) Paul Goldschmidt," Rymer said. "The Twins are on the hunt for right-handed bats, generally, and a first baseman, specifically. Goldschmidt checks both boxes, and he ought to be relatively affordable after back-to-back seasons of diminishing returns for the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Which is good, because the 2025 Twins are already projected to go beyond the reduced payroll that they carried this year. Even if signing Goldschmidt were to push payroll even further, it's worth finding out if the 2022 NL MVP has anything left.
Any team with any question marks at first base should be considering Goldschmidt. He may not have had his best season in 2024, but he still is an above-average player and can be had for very cheap due to his age. Hopefully, he lands his next deal soon.
