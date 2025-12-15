Cardinals Not Finished Making Moves After Dustin May Deal, Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals made their first signing of the offseason when they added Dustin May on a one-year deal on Saturday. May spent 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox and went 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA.

They still are hoping to trade certain players, including Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and JoJo Romero. But May likely isn’t going to be their only free agent signing.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are still looking at ways to acquire pitching this offseason so that they have enough depth to get through the 2026 season.

Cardinals Looking To Add More Pitching

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“They definitely want to continue to acquire and add young pitching,” Goold said. “When I was referencing the starter they want to add in addition to May, it was more toward the veteran, established starter.”

There are plenty of established veteran starters available in free agency. The Cardinals won’t sign somebody like Zac Gallen, Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez, but there are still some good options out there.

Former Cardinals Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery are available, and they could also look at somebody like Walker Buehler or Chris Bassitt.

But one thing is clear: the Cardinals are not done yet and still hope to make some improvements, even though they are rebuilding. It might be a long few years, but Chaim Bloom is at least making sure the Cardinals have enough depth to get through next season, and it should be interesting to see what Bloom decides to do next.

The Cardinals didn’t make any moves at the Winter Meetings, but have hit the ground running since the meetings ended. Bloom has been working hard to change the way things are done in St. Louis after fans grew tired of John Mozeliak.

Pitching appears to be their top priority in terms of what they will add this offseason, but there is still work to be done in free agency, and there are options they can pursue to give themselves a chance to get through 2026 and move the rebuild along.

We’ll see what comes next for St. Louis, but they’re taking a much different approach this offseason than they have in recent years under Mozeliak.

