Cardinals $75 Million Star Called 'Most Logical' Trade Fit For Braves
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will look a tad different when they take the field for Opening Day action in 2025.
With each passing day, it seems more likely that there could be some major changes on the way. Moves are coming, and it's going to be a very different Cardinals team this upcoming season. In the short-term, the major moves coming could lead to fewer wins in 2025 but help the long-term outlook of the club by adding to the farm system.
One star whose days with the Cardinals could be numbered is ace Sonny Gray. He signed a three-year deal worth $75 million with St. Louis, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors already. Any team would make sense for a pitcher of his caliber, and the Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones floated the Atlanta Braves as the "most logical" choice.
"Gray, though, put a premium last winter on free agent destinations close to his home near Nashville," Jones said. "It’s believed that the team with whom he was close to signing was the Cincinnati Reds, and the Reds are likely to be loath to trade long term talent inside the division that may haunt them for years to come.
"Atlanta is perhaps the most logical destination with Max Fried perhaps set to leave in free agency, though whether they see value in an outside addition among their impressive stock of homegrown pitching talent remains to be seen."
It's about to be a new era in St. Louis.
