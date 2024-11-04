Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $260M Star In Blockbuster With Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will look a lot different in the very near future.
Trades are coming. That much is true. The Cardinals certainly will be parting ways with some important pieces in the near future and superstar Nolan Arenado has been mentioned as a trade candidate on many occasions.
If he is willing to waive his no-trade clause, it seems like his days with the team could be numbered. The Cardinals certainly have loved having him, but a rebuild is on the way and trading Arenado for prospects could help expedite the process.
One team that has a fantastic farm system and the need for right-handed help in the lineup is the Boston Red Sox. Because of this, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith floated the Red Sox as a surprising option for Arenado.
"Move around significant pieces to acquire St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado," Smith said. "It certainly would be bold if (Craig Breslow) traded Triston Casas, moved Rafael Devers to first base, and traded for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado who would vastly improve the infield defense alongside his former Rockies teammate, shortstop Trevor Story. Arenado also would provide another right-handed hitter in a lineup that struggled against lefties last year."
This is an interesting idea. Arenado has three years left on his $260 million contract and would fit in well with Boston. The Red Sox could give the Cardinals one of the best returns for him St. Louis likely could get. It seems like a win-win.
