Cardinals $75 Million Star Seen As Fit For Rival With Rumors Building
The St. Louis Cardinals spent the last offseason looking for ways to build the starting rotation.
The starting rotation is the biggest reason why the Cardinals were unable to play to expectations in 2023. St. Louis had its worst season in recent memory and entered last offseason looking to fix the staff.
St. Louis did a great job and signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. All three did what the Cardinals hoped for and St. Louis finished the season above .500. St. Louis didn't make a playoff run, but it did take a step in the right direction.
While this is the case, there is a chance that all three hurlers won't be back in 2025. Gibson and Lynn have club options that could be declined. Gray has two years left on a three-year, $75 million deal and has been mentioned as a trade candidate.
One team that was loosely mentioned as a possible fit is the Pittsburgh Pirates by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"What we'd love to see the Pirates do this offseason is go out and get one more established starting pitcher to join forces with Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Jared Jones and Luis Ortiz," Miller said.
"To that end, you could make the case for a trade of Sonny Gray from the Cardinals or a reunion with Chicago's Jameson Taillon, if either of those teams is willing to part with a key starter and if Pittsburgh is willing to invest two years, $65M in the former or two years, $36M in the latter."
This doesn't mean that a trade is coming with Pittsburgh, but it is an interesting suggestion. It would be somewhat surprising to see Gray traded in the division, but we will see.
