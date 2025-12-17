Where Cardinals Trade Talks Stand With Willson Contreras, More

The St. Louis Cardinals have important work still ahead of them this offseason. They’ve already moved Sonny Gray and signed Dustin May, but they aren’t done yet.

They have needs to address for 2026, but also a rebuild to continue working towards. More players are on the trade block, including star first baseman Willson Contreras.

Contreras prefers to stay in St. Louis despite the new direction, but it’s unclear if he actually will remain a Cardinal next year, as he might be open to potential trades. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat reported on where things stand with Contreras, as well as other potential trade chips.

Update On Contreras, Other Cardinals Trade Chips

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a homer in the seventh inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, Aug. 30, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Cardinals won 4-2. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Cardinals will—and have—taken calls on Willson Contreras, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar and others,” Jones reported.

Of the three players listed, Contreras would likely bring back the best haul. The New York Mets contacted the Cardinals about him after they lost Pete Alonso.

New York moved on to Jorge Polanco, but the Boston Red Sox have also reached out to the Cardinals about Contreras. Nootbaar and Gorman most likely won’t bring back the same type of haul as Contreras would, especially with Nootbaar recovering from heel surgeries.

But if Contreras is moved, first base could be opened up for Alec Burleson, and the Cardinals could have a little competition in spring training for the designated hitter spot.

Trading Nootbaar and Gorman would help them clear out the logjam of left-handed hitters they currently have, so it could benefit them to do that if they get a good offer.

For now, there’s still a lot of work left to be done, and Chaim Bloom is going to be very busy up until the end of the offseason. The Cardinals will be doing some adding and subtracting at the same time, which should make for an interesting few months leading up to spring training.

Bloom has already hit the ground running for the Cardinals this offseason, and fans are on board with his plans to help get the Cardinals back to where they once were.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for the Cardinals, but fans can expect there to be a lot of interest in Contreras as the offseason progresses.

