Cardinals $75M Star Has Taken Stance On Possible Trade, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in trade rumors seemingly for weeks but now the offseason fully is here and there may be less trades than some thought.
St. Louis wants to lower payroll and improve the farm system, and the quickest and easiest way to do so certainly is by trading away high-priced veterans. The Cardinals have a handful of players who could be of interest to opposing teams with Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado already being mentioned.
While this is the case, the Cardinals have to take into account no-trade clauses, and Contreras has stated he doesn't want to be moved, and therefore the team is shifting his position from catcher to first base.
Gray also reportedly has told the team that he wants to stay, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Willson Contreras, who has a no-trade clause, has told club (and others) that his wish is to remain (with) Cardinals," Goold said. "Sonny Gray also shared with the club a preference to stay at this time, per sources. (John Mozeliak) said he’s spoken to all players with no-trade clauses for their view."
Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season and was steady last year despite beginning the campaign with an injury. He could be a major piece for the Cardinals once again in 2025 if he doesn't change his mind about a possible trade. It's definitely going to be a wild offseason.
