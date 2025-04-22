Cardinals $8.2 Million All-Star Named Blockbuster Trade Option
The St. Louis Cardinals have been at the center of plenty of trade rumors and speculation over the last few months.
St. Louis hasn't gotten off to the start it hoped to have. The Cardinals now are 9-14 on the season despite a hot start. Things haven't gone their way lately and they are just 3-7 over their last 10 games. They certainly can turn things around. There's no doubt that this team has talent, but if they don't, who could be on the way out of town? ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column in which he discussed each team's early trade deadline candidates. For the Cardinals, he mentioned Ryan Helsley as one of the club's options.
"Trade candidates: Ryan Helsley/Nolan Arenado," Schoenfield said. "Helsley is the easy one here: He's an elite closer in his walk year. He'll be in high demand if the Cardinals aren't in it. Arenado's status is more up in the air as the team tried to trade him in the offseason. Will some team want him now? He's making $32 million this year, $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027, which complicates things. He's off to an excellent start -- with more walks than strikeouts while hitting for average -- so that could create some interest, and there are certainly teams that could use an upgrade at third base."
Helsley seems like the easier of the two to move. He's making just $8.2 million this year and is coming off a 2024 season in which he had 49 saves. He has a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances this year, but will be a free agent at the end of the season.
