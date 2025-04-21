Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Addresses Future In St. Louis After Rumors
There's been much made about the St. Louis Cardinals and potential major trades.
This was the case throughout the offseason. There was a lot of speculation and rumors about the Cardinals' plans, but they didn't make any big moves. Nolan Arenado obviously was the center of all of the trade speculation but he is still with the team and has been great to kick off the 2025 season.
It's early in April and yet there has been some ridiculous trade chatter already this season. It's been an odd season from that perspective and Arenado talked about his future with the team in a question-and-answer with MLB.com's Bill Ladson.
"I don’t know," Ladson said. "We’ll see. We are playing hard right now. I think we are doing a good job. We still have to win a little bit more, compete a little bit better. Hopefully we can get on a (winning) streak here. If not, I would assume they would want to let these young guys run and go.
"I know they don’t feel I’m in the way of that, but at the same time, sooner or later, you have to make a decision. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but I’m not part of their future plans. I’m older. That’s just part of it. When I say future plans, I’m talking about the next five years, plus. I understand that. Hopefully, we are winning so we can add at the Deadline. If not, I’m assuming some questions will arise."
