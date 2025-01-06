Cardinals 8-Time All-Star Won't Block Trade To Red Sox, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work on their hands still.
St. Louis has made it very clear that it wants to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason. Offloading his contract would be the quickest and easiest way to lower the team's payroll while opening up a spot in the lineup for some young guys.
Arenado is a fantastic player and a future Hall of Famer but he doesn't seem to fit the team's plans for the 2025 season. Where would he go, though? He has a full no-trade clause and has already turned down one deal to the Houston Astros.
Another team that has had ties to him throughout the offseason is the Boston Red Sox and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported that he would have "no hesitation" oinapproving a deal to Boston.
"While it remains unclear whether or not the Red Sox are strongly interested in acquiring Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado, if they do mount a pursuit of the eight-time All-Star, he won’t stand in the way," Cotillo and McAdam said. "Boston is a preferred destination — if not the preferred destination — for Arenado, a hot trade candidate who has a full no-trade clause, industry sources said Sunday.
"The 33-year-old has already invoked that clause to control his future once, blocking a trade to Houston in late December. If the Red Sox and Cardinals were to match up on value, there would be no hesitation on Arenado’s end to accept the deal."
This is an interesting update. The Cardinals and Red Sox linked up on a big trade last year involving Tyler O'Neill. Could the two sides get another move done?
