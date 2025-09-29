Cardinals' $87 Million Man At Center Of Ongoing Trade Speculation
The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to go through a lot of roster shakeup in the coming months after another disappointing season.
St. Louis didn't have the talent to compete in the National League this season, which isn't a horrible thing to say, considering how loaded the NL was. But the Cardinals need to find a way to get on track going forward or this will become the new normal season in St. Louis. Big moves should be expected in the coming months, specifically involving some trades.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently predicted that Chaim Bloom would cut ties with star first baseman Willson Contreras in the near future as Bloom takes over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations.
Cardinals star Willson Contreras involved in ongoing trade speculation
"Now here is where I am taking a pretty big risk in saying that someone won't survive Bloom's offseason makeover for the Cardinals' roster," Jacobs wrote. "Willson Contreras holds a no-trade clause and has very clearly stated his desire to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals...but he did leave open the door to a trade if it makes sense for both him and the Cardinals.
"For Bloom, trading Contreras away from St. Louis makes sense for multiple reasons. First, it's an opportunity to dump even more salary, something the Cardinals are surely looking to do this offseason. Contreras' deal, unlike Gray's and especially Arenado's, is actually below market value by a little bit, but it's still a pretty penny that I'm sure the Cardinals will prioritize offloading as much of it as possible in a deal. But, they could still get an interesting piece or two in return."
A Contreras trade makes plenty of sense for the Cardinals.
For years, there have been questions surrounding his fit in any clubhouse, although it hasn't seemed to be a problem with the Cardinals.
Still, he's at his highest value at this point. As the days go on and he gets older, his trade value will only deteriorate.
Cutting ties with the slugger would net the Cardinals a decent prospect return, but it would also clear a lot of money from their payroll and open up first base for somebody like Alec Burleson or Brendan Donovan going forward.
More MLB: Cardinals Pitcher Under Fire, Blamed For St. Louis' Disastrous Year