Cardinals $87 Million Star Linked To Astros With Rebuild Possible
Could the St. Louis Cardinals actually teardown the roster and rebuild this winter?
St. Louis took a step in the right direction this season and finished above .500 with an 83-79 record. While this is the case, the Cardinals still missed the playoffs, and speculation already has started to build about who could be on the move.
The Cardinals were inconsistent throughout the season. St. Louis looked like one of the best teams in the National League at points throughout the summer but also played like one of the worst teams in the league at other points. Overall, it was another lost year. Now, changes are coming.
St. Louis realistically could look to add this winter and add a little boost to the offense and possibly make a run at a playoff spot in 2025. But, there already have been rumors about a possible rebuild on the way. If this were to happen, a few trades could be on the way. FanSided's Josh Jacobs put together a list of players who could be moved with possible landing spots and mentioned All-Star catcher Willson Contreras with the Houston Astros.
"If Willson Contreras would like to go elsewhere and be a part of a winning ball club next year, I think there will be no shortage of suitors out there," Jacobs said. " His bat has been elite the last two seasons, meaning that even if a club does not view him as their catcher, he would still be well worth the $18 million owed to him each season for the next three years.
"The Astros stand out here again as well, as if they want to continue to compete at a high level next year, their lineup likely needs a new right-handed presence in it. They had interest in trading for Contreras at the 2023 trade deadline but balked due to him needing to learn their pitching staff, but with the improvements he made defensively this year and a full offseason and Spring Training to work with their staff, his bat is too good to pass on. And again, they could play him at other positions."
Contreras signed a five-year deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2023 season, and he has been good, but there has been a lot of chatter about him. St. Louis altered his role in 2023 in a surprising move. This year, he had a more consistent role but was injured for a lot of the season.
Will St. Louis move him this winter?
