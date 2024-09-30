Cardinals Make Surprise Decision, Two Key Members Expected Back
The 2024 Major League Season was another lost campaign for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis entered the season with high hopes after improving the starting rotation and the bullpen. The Cardinals needed pitching help and got it, but the offense wasn't sustainable. St. Louis' offense struggled throughout the season and the Cardinals were unable to hold down a playoff spot.
The Cardinals finished above .500 with an 83-79 record. It was a step in the right direction, but not quite all the way there. St. Louis now is entering an extremely important offseason, and there has been speculation that some changes are on the way.
Some have wondered if manager Oliver Marmol or president of baseball operations John Mozeliak could be on the way out of town after two rough years. It doesn't sound like that will be the case, though, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"After two seasons of being unable to keep up in the standings and several years of falling behind in modern player development, the Cardinals are poised to detail a 'shift in direction' that will restructure their baseball operations and shape the major league roster while relying on returning leaders to guide this transition," Goold said. "President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol will return for 2025 in their roles, the Cardinals told the Post-Dispatch.
"Adjustments are planned within the front office and organization to include investment in player development and technology, expanding staff, and increased influence for executive Chaim Bloom, among other moves. As Mozeliak said in a phone interview Sunday with the Post-Dispatch: 'Changes are coming.'"
While changes could be coming, it sounds like Marmol and Mozeliak will be with the team in 2025.
