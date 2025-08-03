Cardinals Ace Gaining Steam As Intriguing Offseason Trade Chip
The St. Louis Cardinals are in desperate need of a full scale rebuild. They have some talent on the roster, but it's not even close to the level of team they're going to need to compete for a World Series.
St. Louis traded a trio of expiring relief pitchers at the trade deadline, but they need to make a lot more moves to push closer to a World Series.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could use starting pitcher Sonny Gray as a trade chip in the offseason, assuming they could convince him to waive his no-trade clause.
"Trading Sonny Gray will be a bit of a difficult situation. He has a no-trade clause, he isn't cheap, and he's declined each of these last two years following his second-place finish in the American League Cy Young in 2023," Gauvain wrote. "If he is open to a trade this offseason and if Chaim Bloom is willing to explore a trade, expect Sonny Gray to be dealt.
"The free agent pitching market is a bit thin this winter, with Dylan Cease being the headliner. If Gray can finish the year strong, he could be a top pitcher available in the offseason. Additionally, getting out from under Gray's onerous contract may be in ownership's best interest."
The issue with trading Gray is his no-trade clause.
The righty refused to waive his no-trade clause for a deal at the trade deadline this year because he seems to like it in St. Louis. It's hard to imagine things would be any different in the winter.
However, if Gray does opt to waive his no-trade clause, the Cardinals would be smart to trade him. This would bring in a solid prospect return while also clearing them from a good chunk of money. While the team would get worse in the short term, they have a loaded farm system of pitchers to take his place.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Would Have Loved' To Trade All-Star Slugger At Deadline