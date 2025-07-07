Cardinals Adding Firepower? Insider Hints At Deadline Priority
What are the St. Louis Cardinals going to do ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
The Cardinals had a tough series against the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis dropped two of the three games, including an embarrassing 11-0 defeat on national TV on Sunday.
Despite this, the Cardinals still have a 48-43 record. It was a time night on Sunday and overall series, but baseball is a 162-game season and each game counts as one in the standings whether it is a 20-0 win or a 20-0 loss. The Cardinals have a day off on Monday before facing the struggling Washington Nationals for a three-game series.
If St. Louis can get back on track, it still would make sense to add ahead of the July 31st trade deadline. The Athletic’s Katie Woo specifically mentioned a right-handed bat as a potential area to target before the deadline.
"Could the Cardinals target a right-handed bat? Asked specifically if he considered adding a right-handed bat as a need, Mozeliak denied it being a definite priority but also acknowledged the team’s woes against left-handers as a concern," Woo shared. "'We’ve been struggling against left-handed pitching, so that’s frustrating,' Mozeliak said. 'But knowing we’re going to get (Iván) Herrera back at some point, Nolan (Arenado) is a little banged up, (Willson) Contreras a little banged up. I do feel like where they’re going to be in a week or two is not a glaring hole in terms of trading deadline thoughts...'
"One thing St. Louis will remain cognizant of, if the decision is made to add, is ensuring it won’t come at the expense of others who figure to be pieces of next year’s team and beyond. Players such as Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson will be priorities. Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker can also work their way back into that equation. This suggests that if the Cardinals do shop the market, it would likely be for a rental bat."
If the Cardinals add any pieces, a right-handed bat certainly would help along with more bullpen depth. There are just 24 days left until the deadline passes.
More MLB: Cardinals Shakeup? Erick Fedde's Next Start Not Guaranteed