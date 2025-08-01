Cardinals Address Nolan Arenado; Explain Why St. Louis Kept 3B
The St. Louis Cardinals made three big trades ahead of the trade deadline but most of the noise has been about the moves the club didn’t make.
St. Louis specifically didn’t trade Nolan Arenado away after months of rumors. So, why was that the case despite things reportedly heating up -- or at least the speculation -- over the last few days?
MLB.com's John Denton shared on social media that Arenado recently met with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and that his list of preferred teams for a trade hadn't changed.
"All indications are that 3B Nolan Arenado will remain with the Cardinals through today’s deadline, per a source familiar with the negotiations. Arenado met recently with POBO John Mozeliak and there has been no change in the list of teams he would accept a trade to as of now," Denton shared.
Last offseason, Arenado reportedly gave the Cardinals a list of just five teams he would approve a trade to. It was reported that the list was the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros. New York went out and acquired Ryan McMahon and the Astros landed Carlos Correa. San Diego was active but not linked to St. Louis for Arenado. Boston had a surprisingly quiet trade deadline. Los Angeles didn't go as big as fans have become accustomed to.
Now, the next question is whether a team will swoop in and target him in the offseason?
More MLB: Cardinals Explained: Breaking Down Surprising Trade Deadline