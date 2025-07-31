Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Explained: Breaking Down Surprising Trade Deadline

The Cardinals had a busy day...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't fully blow it up ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but it did sell off some pieces.

With the club's playoff hopes taking a nosedive since the All-Star break, a slight sale at least seemed likely. It's John Mozeliak's final season as the team's president of baseball operations and with a 55-55 record, the club used it to trade away pieces heading to free agency.

St. Louis traded away three important pieces in Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton.

Here's a closer look at the Cardinals' trade deadline:

Acquired:
Jesus Baez, Infielder - New York Mets
Nate Dohm, Right-handed pitcher - New York Mets
Frank Elissalt, Right-handed pitcher - New York Mets
Blaze Jordan, Infielder - Boston Red Sox
Skylar Hales, Right-handed pitcher - Texas Rangers
Mason Molina, Left-handed pitcher - Texas Rangers
International signing bonus pool money - Texas Rangers

Traded Away:
Ryan Helsley, Right-handed pitcher
Steven Matz, Left-handed pitcher,
Phil Maton, Right-handed pitcher

None of these deals are shocking. The most surprising thing, for sure, is that Nolan Arenado is still in town. Rumors heated up around him over the last few days. One team that popped up was the Houston Astros, but they reunited with Carlos Correa.

Rumors were out there about guys not heading to free agency, like Brendan Donovan or Lars Nootbaar, but the Cardinals opted to keep them around. This roster still can compete, but it is going to be harder now.

