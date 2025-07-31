Cardinals Explained: Breaking Down Surprising Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't fully blow it up ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but it did sell off some pieces.
With the club's playoff hopes taking a nosedive since the All-Star break, a slight sale at least seemed likely. It's John Mozeliak's final season as the team's president of baseball operations and with a 55-55 record, the club used it to trade away pieces heading to free agency.
St. Louis traded away three important pieces in Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton.
Here's a closer look at the Cardinals' trade deadline:
Acquired:
Jesus Baez, Infielder - New York Mets
Nate Dohm, Right-handed pitcher - New York Mets
Frank Elissalt, Right-handed pitcher - New York Mets
Blaze Jordan, Infielder - Boston Red Sox
Skylar Hales, Right-handed pitcher - Texas Rangers
Mason Molina, Left-handed pitcher - Texas Rangers
International signing bonus pool money - Texas Rangers
Traded Away:
Ryan Helsley, Right-handed pitcher
Steven Matz, Left-handed pitcher,
Phil Maton, Right-handed pitcher
None of these deals are shocking. The most surprising thing, for sure, is that Nolan Arenado is still in town. Rumors heated up around him over the last few days. One team that popped up was the Houston Astros, but they reunited with Carlos Correa.
Rumors were out there about guys not heading to free agency, like Brendan Donovan or Lars Nootbaar, but the Cardinals opted to keep them around. This roster still can compete, but it is going to be harder now.
More MLB: Cardinals Strike Gold, Land Potential Star From Red Sox