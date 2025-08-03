Cardinals Address Player Meetings; Post-Trade Deadline Drama
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly aren’t in the position they thought they would be in a month ago.
There was a time in which this team looked like a playoff contender about a month ago. But, things changed and the Cardinals sold ahead of the trade deadline. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol opened up about the meetings he’s held with players since, as shared by MLB.com’s John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol met with each of the team's players -- and then as hitters and pitchers -- and discussed the challenges ahead over the next two months," Denton said. "Then, he also stressed to the group that it is the core of the future and how it must take more ownership...
"Marmol on his player meetings: 'This lineup is what’s next and some of those guys in the bullpen, they’re what’s next. We’re investing in a group that is what our future is going to look like. The conversation was strictly about this group taking on more ownership of the team.'"
The Cardinals aren't in the position they hoped to be in. The 2025 season is John Mozeliak's final one as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations and that's likely a reason why they didn't blow up and rebuild before the season. But, inconsistent play dating back to just before the All-Star break changed perception aorund the league about the club.
The Cardinals quickly went from being one of baseball's best feel-good stories to a seller.
