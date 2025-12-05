Former Nationals All-Star Could Fit Cardinals Rebuild Plans For 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals likely have some big things planned for the Winter Meetings, which start on Sunday in Orlando. They’ll be making several trades and stocking up on young talent.

However, that doesn’t mean they won’t make some deals in free agency too, as long as they don’t get in the way of their rebuild plans for 2026. The bullpen is one area that could use some work.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat listed three potential free agents that are budget friendly and could fit the Cardinals plans. One option on the pitching side was former Washington Nationals All-Star Kyle Finnegan.

Kyle Finnegan Could Fit Cardinals 2026 Goals

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) throws against Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning during ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“A longtime closer for the Washington Nationals, Finnegan was traded to Detroit at last season’s deadline and delivered consistent performances out of the Tigers’ bullpen down the stretch and into the playoffs,” Jones wrote.

“His reliability is appealing for manager Oli Marmol as he manages innings over a long season.”

Finnegan posted a 3.47 ERA in 2025 with Washington and Detroit and recorded 24 saves. He was an All-Star with the Nationals in 2024 and saved 38 games during the regular season.

The 34-year-old is a durable reliever that can fill late inning roles and even close. If signed by the Cardinals, they could easily make him the closer or have him serve as a setup man for Riley O’Brien or Matt Svanson.

Given his age, Finnegan likely won’t cost the Cardinals too much and could be signed on a one-year deal. If the Cardinals outperform their expectations, he could be a key piece for them down the stretch.

If the Cardinals fall out of contention, he could be a solid trade piece at the deadline, assuming the Cardinals choose to sell. But even for a team that isn’t likely to contend, somebody like Finnegan could be a difference-maker for the Cardinals and wouldn’t force them to break the bank.

He could also be a solid veteran leader in a young bullpen as the Cardinals look towards the future and try to give younger pitchers more opportunities. It should be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom does at the Winter Meetings and if he potentially has some free agent deals up his sleeve.

