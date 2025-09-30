Cardinals All-Star Expected To Cut Ties With St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a different position than they were in last offseason.
When the Cardinals finished the 2024 season, they made it clear that they wanted to “reset” but really didn’t do much to change the roster in part because of no-trade clauses. The Cardinals declined club options for guys like Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, but were unable to make sweeping changes before the campaign. One guy that fits this description is Nolan Arenado. He gave the team a small list of teams that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for and a deal didn't get done.
He's been clear over the last few weeks that he will likely be more willing to waive the no-trade clause for the right opportunity. That's something the Cardinals still have to think about because the no-trade clause is still there, but The Athletic's Katie Woo made it clear that she thinks Arenado will be moved this offseason on "Cardinals Territory."
Where will Nolan Arenado go?
"Nolan Arenado said that he would be more open-minded to trade possibilities this winter and that he will expand his trade list," Woo said. "Obviously, he did not disclose those teams. If we reverse back to the offseason prior, Nolan gave John Mozeliak a list of five teams that he would consider, key word consider, waiving his no-trade clause for. They were the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros. We know how that saga went. That's why we are here. Nolan is prepared for another winter of heavy trade discourse...
"Coming into this winter, at least to me, it feels much much more definitive that Nolan Arenado will not be a Cardinal come next year. Last year, I felt like it was 50-50 then I believed it was 75-25 when Mo said trading Arenado was priority No. 1, 2, and 3...For the Cardinals, it doesn't make sense to keep Nolan. For Nolan, it doesn't make sense to stay here.
If this is the end of the road, it has been a good one for Arenado and the Cardinals.
