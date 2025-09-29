Cardinals Hint At Contender For 2026 Starting Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to look different by the time the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets here and that specifically will be the case in the starting rotation.
Right now, the two guys seemingly guaranteed to be back are Michael McGreevy and Matthew Liberatore. Outside of these two, anything could happen. Miles Mikolas is going to be a free agent and isn't likely to return. Sonny Gray is under contract but has made it known that he could be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right opportunitity. Andre Pallante will likely be back in some capacity, but he had a rough year for St. Louis.
Another guy who will at least have a chance to show what he can do in Spring Training is 28-year-old Kyle Leahy. He spent the season as a reliever for the Cardinals but got the start on Sunday in the season finale. On top of that, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the current plan is for Leahy to come into camp stretched out as a starter and to see if he can win a job.
The Cardinals hinted at the 2026 rotation
"After a stellar season as one of the St. Louis Cardinals’ top relievers, the organization will have Leahy stretch out this winter and report to spring training next season as a candidate for the starting rotation," Woo said. "His spot start in Sunday’s regular-season finale — a designated bullpen game against the Chicago Cubs that the Cardinals lost 2-0 — was designed to allow Leahy to experience the routine and preparation behind a start.
"'We know he has the ability to do it, but it’s good to be able to have a little bit of a taste of it going into the offseason,' manager Oli Marmol said Sunday morning. 'To have that experience and then go into the offseason, know what it feels like and what you’re working toward and then come (into spring) ready to go.'"
Leahy logged a 3.07 ERA overall on the season across 62 total appearances, including his one start.If he can put himself in a position to win a starting job, that would at least make things easier for the Cardinasl. St. Louis isn't likely to make any massive additions this winter. But, McGreevy, Liberatore, Leahy, and potentially Quinn Matthew or Pallante to start the rotation would be a solid crew.
