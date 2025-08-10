Cardinals All-Star Injury: What We Know About Brendan Donovan
The St. Louis Cardinals got some bad news on Saturday.
Ahead of the Cardinals' clash against the Chicago Cubs, it was announced that All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan was scratched from the linup. MLB.com's John Denton shared the news on social media.
"Cardinals leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan has been scratched from tonight’s starting lineup for precautionary reasons due to left groin tightness, per the club," Denton said.
Cardinals All-Star forced out of lineup vs. Cubs: What's next?
In Donovan's place, the Cardinals inserted Thomas Saggese in the starting lineup, as shared by Denton on social media.
"Here is the Cardinals' new lineup with Brendan Donovan (left groin tightness) scratched from the starting lineup. Lars Nootbaar leads off and Thomas Saggese starts at second base."
When the Cardinals announced the move, they noted on Saturday that it was for precautionary reasons. As of writing, there hasn't been much else reported on the matter. Donovan has been a revelation for the Cardinals this season. Entering the season, he moved into a leadership role in the organization that was open with Paul Goldschmidt leaving the team and signing with the New York Yankees in free agency.
Donovan is a leader in the organization and also is having the best season of his career to this point. In 107 games, Donovan is slashing .278/.349/.402 with nine homers, 43 RBIs, 24 doubles.
With the club announcing that Donovan was being removed from action on Saturday due to precaution, that should be a positive sign at the very least that he shouldn't be out for long. But, that's speculation at this time. As more information is released, it will be provided here. Donovan is an engine that has kept this offense moving throughout an up-and-down season overall for the organization. Hopefully, we're able to Donovan back in the lineup as soon as possible.
