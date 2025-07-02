Cardinals All-Star Linked To Yankees, Tigers: ‘Stay Tuned’
The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are two contenders who might be vying for the services of a St. Louis Cardinals All-Star.
The Cardinals have dealt with trade rumors surrounding this player for months, and the rumors aren’t showing any signs of slowing down.
On Wednesday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand delivered his most recent intel.
“Will Nolan Arenado still be a Cardinal on Aug. 1?” Feinsand wrote.
“Arenado was one of the focuses on St. Louis’ offseason, and the Cardinals had a deal to send him to Houston before the third baseman declined to waive his no-trade clause.”
“The 34-year-old wound up opening the season with St. Louis -- an upset in the eyes of many -- and although he’s no longer the offensive player he once was, Arenado has played excellent defense at the hot corner.”
“Then again, this was supposed to be a transition year for the Cardinals, but St. Louis has exceeded most expectations with its play during the first half of the season. Might the front office keep the team together -- or even add to it? -- if things keep going well, or would a bad few weeks prompt the Cardinals to become a seller?”
“If it’s the latter, there are a number of teams in the market for a third baseman -- namely the Yankees and Tigers. Would the Cardinals move Arenado, and, more importantly, would the eight-time All-Star agree to a trade? Stay tuned.”
Arenado is still playing well enough, particularly defensively, to move the needle for a team at the top of MLB’s hierarchy eyeing a World Series push.
The 10-time Gold Glover’s no-trade clause might end up being the only thing that prevents him from leaving St. Louis before August.
