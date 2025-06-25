Cardinals Pitcher Deemed Untouchable In Trade Talks By MLB Writer
The 2025 St. Louis Cardinals are balancing the development of young talent with the chance to make the playoffs.
With a 44-36 record and a National League Wild Card spot within reach, the Cardinals' front office faces interesting decisions.
The team’s surprising success this season, driven by a youth movement, has sparked debate about whether to buy, sell, or stand pat. Amid trade rumors swirling around veterans like Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Ryan Helsley, one player’s name might be off the table: a young left-handed pitcher who has emerged as a key piece for the Cardinals’ future rotation.
This pitcher, acquired in a blockbuster trade in 2020, has finally been given a full opportunity to showcase his potential as a starter in 2025, and the results speak for themselves.
Thomas Gauvain of FanSided captured the development perfectly, arguing that the southpaw should be untouchable this trade deadline season.
"Once received via trade, Matthew Liberatore should not depart in the same manner this deadline," Gauvain wrote.
"The southpaw is getting his first full run at being a starting pitcher this year, and he hasn't disappointed. Through 15 starts, Liberatore has a 3.96 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 86.1 innings. He's walked only 12 batters this year, the second fewest among pitchers who have thrown at least 70 innings. Libby has solidified himself as at least a mid-rotation starting pitcher for the future, and he needs to stay on the team to help lead the 2026 staff."
The Cardinals’ rotation, already featuring veterans like Gray and Miles Mikolas, is poised for transition. With prospects like Quinn Mathews and Tink Hence in the pipeline, Liberatore’s development as a dependable mid-rotation starter is critical. Trading him now, when his value is rising but not yet at its peak, would undermine the team’s long-term vision.
St. Louis has a history of developing homegrown talent, but Liberatore, acquired in the Randy Arozarena trade, represents a rare success story of a prospect blossoming into a key contributor.
With the team balancing immediate competitiveness and future growth, keeping Liberatore ensures stability in a rotation that is likely to see a lot of veteran turnover in due time.
More MLB: Cardinals Star 'Wouldn't Mind Joining Old Friends' On Yankees Via Trade