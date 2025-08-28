Cardinals Announce 3 Injury Updates; Including Two All-Stars
The St. Louis Cardinals got updates on two key members of the organization on Wednesday.
St. Louis has navigated injuries left and right in the second half of the season, including Victor Scott II and Brendan Donovan. Scott hasn’t played in a game since August 16th due to an ankle injury. Donovan hasn't played in a game since August 13th due to lingering foot and groin injuries. Nolan Arenado hasn't played since July 30th as he's been on the Injured List for a shoulder injury.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals revealed updates on all three, as shared by MLB.com’s John Denton.
The Cardinals are missing three big-name pieces right now
"Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan (foot/groin pain) is still working through soreness and hasn’t advanced much past cage work, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said. "Nolan Arenado (right shoulder strain) is in the early stages of his throwing program in Jupiter, Fla., Marmol noted...
"Cardinals CF Victor Scott II (sprained left ankle) will go through pregame with Double-A Springfield on Thursday and play there on Friday, manager Oli Marmol said. Scott went through an extensive pregame workout today with Cards coach Jon Jay."
Over the last few weeks, young guys have gotten a chance to fill in for these three. Nolan Gorman, Thomas Saggese, and Nathan Church all have gotten extended opportunities at the big league level. Church has plaed seven games and is slashing .125/.154/.250 with one homer and five RBIs. Gorman has turned his season around over the last month to the point that some have talked about him as a potential core piece for next year.
Over his last 15 games, Saggese is slashing .259/.305/.278 with five RBIs and one double.
All in all, it's nice to hear progress at the very least with Scott. The Cardinals are missing some serious pieces right now. Although they have been able to get some looks at others on the roster, it would still be better to have Scott, Donovan, and Arenado back as fast as possible.
More MLB: Failed Cardinals Starter Joining Brewers Setting Up Rematch