Failed Cardinals Starter Joining Brewers Setting Up Rematch
The St. Louis Cardinals have a chance to face off against one of the most polarizing former members of the organization from the 2025 season in the near future.
St. Louis will take on the Milwaukee Brewers from Sept. 12th through Sept. 14th and the 19th-21st and there's at least a chance that the Cardinals could face off against Erick Fedde. Wait, what? Yup, that Erick Fedde.
Former Cardinals starter Erick Fedde has found a new home with the Brewers
The Cardinals acquired Fedde from the Chicago White Sox last season and designated him for assignment this year before trading him to the Atlanta Braves. Things didn't work out in Atlanta and they moved on from him as well. On Wednesday, news broke out of the blue that Fedde now is joining the Brewers. The Brewers officially announced the news.
The Brewers reportedly aren't waiting long to utilize him as well. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Fedde is expected to get into the action on Wednesday night for Milwaukee against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Aaron Ashby is opening tonight with newly-signed Erick Fedde likely to follow. They’re pitching in place of Quinn Priester. We will get some information about that shortly from Pat Murphy," McCalvy said.
Fedde notably struggled for the Cardinals this season. Last year he was solid after coming over. He had a 3.72 ERA in 10 starts. This year was a different story. He had a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts. Early on, his ERA looked much better, but the underlying advanced metrics were lacking pretty much from the jump. With the Braves, he logged an 8.10 ERA in five total appearances -- including four starts.
Now, Fedde joins the top team in the National League Central for a playoff push with things heating up. The Cardinals and Brewers are in vastly different positions right now, but both will have at least had Fedde for a bit when the season is all said and done. Wouldn't it be something if Fedde returns to take on the Cardinals and shines?
