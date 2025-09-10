Cardinals Announce Painful Masyn Winn Injury Update
It has been known for a bit that St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is dealing with a knee injury, but now we know more about what it actually is.
On Tuesday, Winn was scratched from the lineup before the Cardinals took on the Seattle Mariners. Obviously, there was some concern and The Athletic's Katie Woo quickly shared on social media that his scratch was, in fact, due to the knee soreness that has been plaguing him.
"It is indeed knee soreness for Winn. Saggese slides to shortstop, José Fermín will bat ninth and play second base," Woo said.
The Cardinals got an injury update on Masyn Winn
After the game, she shared on social media that Winn is dealing with a meniscus tear that will require arthroscopic surgery after the season, but he will try to play through it for the time being as there is no further risk to his knee at this time.
"Masyn Winn has a meniscus tear," Woo said. "He will undergo arthroscopic surgery after the season ends, but is expected to have a normal offseason. Cardinals will continue to play him on a day-by-day basis, as there is no risk for further damage at this point in time.
"Some stuff is going to have to be done this offseason to help me out," Winn said. "I want to finish the year as strong as possible. I was told I probably can't do too much worse to it. If I can't hurt myself any further because of this, then I want to be out there."
The fact that Winn is dealing with a knee injury is tough. He is 23 years old and with a long offseason ahead with plenty of questions, he's one of the few guys on the roster that at least seems guaranteed to be back. That fact that he has been playing through the injury for as long as he has should at least show Cardinals fans his commitment to this team even in a topsy-turvy year. A tough injury, but a gritty guy, it seems.
