Cardinals Announce Roster Shuffle; Bring Flamethrower To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced their latest roster move as they look to see if they have found something in their newest reliever.
St. Louis has been busy since the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Although the Cardinals can’t make any big, splashy trades any longer. The Cardinals have been active on the waiver market and one guy the club recently brought to town was former Boston Red Sox flamethrower Jorge Alcala.
Boston recently cut ties with him and the Cardinals quickly picked him up off of waivers. Since then, there have been some question as to how the club would get him onto the roster. St. Louis answered the question on Sunday.
Cardinals bringing flamethrower to St. Louis; sending young hurler to minors
The Cardinals are activating Jorge Alcala and optioning Gordon Graceffo down to the minor leagues, per MLB.com’s John Denton.
"The Cardinals just announced this move: RHP Jorge Alcala (#56) added to the active roster. RHP Gordon Graceffo optioned to Memphis (AAA)," Denton said.
The Cardinals officially announced the move as well.
"RHP Jorge Alcala has been added to the active roster. He will wear No. 56," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Gordon Graceffo has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."
Alcala started his big league career in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins. The righty spent the first six full seasons of his career with the Twins. Alcala spent time with the Twins this season as well along with the Red Sox. Overall, Alcala has pitched in 185 total games throughout his big league career and has a 4.24 ERA to show for it to go along with a 211-to-77 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 204 innings pitched.
Now, the Cardinals are going to give him a shot in St. Louis to see if he can help down the stretch.
More MLB: Cardinals Star Won’t Return To St. Louis As Expected