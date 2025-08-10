Cardinals Star Won’t Return To St. Louis As Expected
The St. Louis Cardinals are not only dealing with the fallout of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but also the injury bug right now.
St. Louis isn’t at full strength and the biggest example of this surely is Nolan Arenado. As the trade deadline approached, there were rumors that this summer could be the time that he was moved. This followed all of the offseason trade rumors and even some chatter early on this season.
Ultimately, it didn’t happen. The Cardinals kept Arenado but placed him on the Injured list shortly after the trade deadline passed. Arenado was placed on the Injured List to give his shoulder time to fully heal. It was shared in the aftermath by MLB.com’s John Denton that Arenado was likely to return around August 18th.
"Nolan Arenado’s path back to MLB and the Cardinals will take him through Jupiter, Fla., where the 10-time Gold Glover will work to strengthen his shoulder and regain his swing rhythm the next 10 days before likely rejoining the team in Miami on Aug. 18," Denton said.
It doesn’t seem like that is the case any longer.
Cardinals will have to wait a bit longer to get Nolan Arenado back
Denton followed up and shared on social media that Arenado is no longer likely to be ready to go on August 18th.
"Nolan Arenado reported to the Cardinals Spring HQ in Jupiter, Fla., on Friday to begin what is expected to be nine to 10 days of shoulder strengthening before resuming baseball activities," Denton said. "He is not expected to be ready by STL’s series in Miami Aug. 18-20, Oli Marmol said."
In Arenado’s absence, the Cardinals will have a chance to get a look at young infielder Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese more. When it comes to Gorman, this could be his last big opportunity to make an impression with the incoming front office to see if he will be a key piece of this core moving forward. That’s a lot of pressure, but we’ll see if he can live up to it over the course of the rest of the season.
What's next for the Cardinals superstar and future Hall of Famer?
