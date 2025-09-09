Cardinals Announce Surprise Promotion Amid Flurry Of Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't messing around right now when it comes to the minor leagues.
There's just a few weeks to go in the 2025 season and the Cardinals are trying to get different looks down in the minors. On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced three promotions to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, placed four guys on the development list, and released High-A pitcher Benjamin Arias. Of the moves on Tuesday, the biggest one without a doubt is the team transferring No. 2 prospect Liam Doyle from the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals right to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.
The St. Louis Cardinals made a somewhat surprising promotion on Tuesday
"RHP Mason Burns & RHP Darlin Saladin have been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield (AA)," the club announced. "LHP Liam Doyle has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Springfield. C Carlos Linarez (AAA), RHP Sean Harney (AA), RHP Darlin Saladin (AA) & RHP Cade Winquest (AA) have been placed on the Development List. RHP Benjamin Arias (A+) has been given his unconditional release."
Doyle just made his professional debut this past weekend for Palm Beach. He went 1 2/3 innings after being selected with the No. 5 pick in this summer's 2025 MLB Draft. Doyle had three strikeouts and allowed one earned run in his professional debut.
Palm Beach's season is over now. Springfield's season is still underway right now. The Double-A Cardinals have six more regular season games as of writing before beginning the playoffs on Tuesday, Sept. 16th. This promotion will give the Cardinals a chance to get Doyle potentially another opportunity or two before the season comes to an end.
With that being said, it's still somewhat surprising to see someone drafted this summer already in Double-A. In 2024, JJ Wetherholt was the Cardinals' top draft pick and he appeared in 29 games with Palm Beach and didn't go up to Double-A before the season wrapped up. Doyle is the most exciting pitching prospect for the Cardinals right now and is the team's No. 2 overall prospect behind Wetherholt.
