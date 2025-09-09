When Cardinals Fans Will See Next All-Star Reinforcement
Over the last few days, there’s been a lot of buzz about when the St. Louis Cardinals could get reinforcements.
Now, we know when two All-Stars could be back in the mix and in the near future. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared on social media on Monday that fans not only could have a chance to see Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, and reliever John King down with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals at the same time, but that at least Donovan and Arenado could be back in St. Louis very shortly afterward.
"Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and John King could all be ticketed for Class AA Springfield to begin rehab assignments," Goold said. "Donovan to start his Tues. Arenado, if BP goes well, will play there Wednesday. King to pitch there Wednesday. Plan accordingly S-Cards...
The St. Louis Cardinals will get big pieces back very soon
"Yes, that puts Brendan Donovan on track for a possible return this weekend in Milwaukee. And Nolan Arenado is set for a return as soon as Monday in STL."
The Cardinals got a big reinforcement on Monday in the form of Alec Burleson. He didn't wait long to have an impact on the game as he went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in St. Louis' 4-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Right now, the Cardinals have a 72-73 record. The club has a chance at finishing above .500 for the second straight year despite all of the drama of the season and the additions of Donovan and Arenado obviously would help. Before getting hurt, Donovan was slashing .279/.348/.402 with nine home runs, 45 RBIs, three stolen bases, 25 doubles, and 57 runs scored in 110 games played. He earned his first All-Star nod this season and has been the cog that has gotten the offense moving.
Arenado was slashing .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 doubles, and 15 doubles in 96 games played. At this point, it would be nice to at least have the two back down the stretch in part because all of the uncertainty of the coming offseason.
