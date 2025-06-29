Cardinals-Astros Trade Deadline Proposal Would Be Win-Win
The St. Louis Cardinals arguably have a surplus of starting pitching right now.
Imagine if that was said over the last few years? It never was the case and arguably was the biggest reason why the 2023 season went off the rails. Last year, things were better than in 2023, but still could've been better. The Cardinals now have enough pitching that Michael McGreevy hasn't gotten a consistent opportunity in the majors.
But, a trade could open the door for that. With roughly one month to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, speculation is picking up. Houston Astros on SI's Michael Brauner floated an idea that arguably would be a win-win.
"Similar to last year's deal for Yusei Kikuchi, the Astros need someone they can count on to give them some quality starts and take pressure off the top of the rotation," Brauner said. "One name that is perfect fit for that is St. Louis Cardinals veteran right-hander Erick Fedde. Set to hit free agency after the season and not having quite the dominant campaign like he did in 2024, Fedde should be very reasonably priced if the Cardinals are trying to unload him.
"With a 4.11 ERA and 1.357 WHIP across 16 starts this year, Fedde is not flashy by any means, but he is capable of being the kind of arm that could give this Houston rotation a massive boost. If the Astros want to add a middle-of-the-rotation arm to give themselves and their star pitchers at the top some relief, Fedde could be their guy."
If the Cardinals were to trade Fedde, it would open the door for McGreevy to come into the rotation while also getting some sort of package back. This is just a hypothetical, but this would be the type of move to help take the Cardinals to another level without sacrificing the future in any way.
