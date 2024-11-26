Cardinals Bitter Rival Linked To Ex-St. Louis Star In Line For $63M Deal
Could one former St. Louis Cardinals star re-join the division this winter?
Former Cardinals star and longtime starter Jack Flaherty was traded from St. Louis to the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. He struggled and was forced to sign a one-year deal last offseason in free agency with the Detroit Tigers.
He returned to form and had the second-best season of his career. Flaherty logged a 2.95 ERA across his first 18 starts of the season before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flaherty impressed down the stretch with a 3.58 ERA in 10 starts and helped lead the team to a World Series win.
Now he's going to get paid and is projected to land a three-year, $63 million deal this winter, according to Spotrac.
Any team would be lucky to have him and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said the Chicago Cubs could "make sense" for him.
"Cubs: Jack Flaherty, (right-handed pitcher)," Feinsand said. "Chicago will look to upgrade its rotation this winter, and while top free agents such as Corbin Burnes and Max Fried aren’t completely out of the question, the likelihood is that the Cubs will be focused on the second tier of starters. Flaherty made the most of his one-year, $14 million deal in 2024, pitching well for the Tigers before helping the Dodgers win the World Series following a midseason trade."
If Flaherty were to return to the National League Central as a member of the Cubs, that would be a real bummer for St. Louis.
