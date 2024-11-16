Cardinals Blockbuster Proposal Cuts Ties With $63M Duo For Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals already have shed some salary, but don't be shocked if they lower the payroll even further.
Trades are coming, it is just a matter of time. St. Louis is a team that may not have the greatest 2025 season, but the organization is building for the future. The Cardinals have some intriguing players that have been in trade talks already and are of interest to opposing teams.
Two that have been mentioned in trade speculation are star closer Ryan Helsley and former All-Star Miles Mikolas. Both hurlers certainly could be on their way out of town. Because of this, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell put together a hypothetical proposal that would send both to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for prospects.
"Helsley was one of the most dominant closers in baseball in 2024, leading MLB in saves with 49 despite St. Louis not cracking into the postseason," Pressnell said. "One team that makes a ton of sense for Helsley is the Philadelphia Phillies, who are set to lose Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman in free agency. The Phillies can likely bring one of these two right-handers back, but bringing both back is a long shot.
"Here's a trade proposal that could send Helsley to the Phillies: St. Louis Cardinals receive: RHP Mick Abel (No. 6 prospect), SS/2B Devin Saltiban (No. 9 prospect). Philadelphia Phillies receive: RHP Ryan Helsley, RHP Miles Mikolas, Cash Considerations (Half Mikolas' remaining contract). With St. Louis looking to reset, finding a way to dump Miles Mikolas' horrible contract is a huge 'addition by subtraction' move for the team to make."
This is a good idea because it certainly would lower payroll. Helsley is projected to make just over $8 million in 2025. Mikolas is in the final year of a three-year, $55 million pact that and will make just under $18 million.
Cutting ties with both would be a good move and maybe the Phillies' prospects in this scenario could pan out.
