Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Gaining Steam, Is This It?
The St. Louis Cardinals are hurdling toward a potential franchise-altering decision.
The trade deadline is just five days away and with each passing day, the noise around closer Ryan Helsley continues to get louder. On Saturday, MLB.com's Marl Feinsand said he is the Cardinals' top trade candidate.
"Cardinals: Ryan Helsley, RHP," Feinsand said. "Under club control through: 2025. The Cardinals are hanging in the NL Wild Card race, so they might wind up buying a little or standing pat, but with Helsley headed for free agency at the end of the season, he could be their best chance to bring in talent without giving up anything that may help them in 2026.
"Helsley ranks near the top of the league in fastball velocity (99.3 mph, 99th percentile) and chase percentage (94th percentile), so not only does he have good swing-and-miss numbers, but he’s also in the top third of the league in ground-ball percentage."
Feinsand isn't the only person who has shared updates on Helsley. The Athletic's Katie Woo also shared that the Cardinals have spoken to teams about Helsley.
"Though the Cardinals have not publicly declared their intent to sell, Mozeliak has reached out to teams to inform them relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz are available, according to multiple league sources," Woo said. "All three pitchers will be free agents at the end of the season. Reliever JoJo Romero is also drawing interest from rival clubs, though he will not be a free agent until 2027."
It certainly sounds like the homegrown star will be elsewhere on August 1st.
